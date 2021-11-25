Ryan Nissan in Minot launches second annual ‘Angel Tree’

MINOT, N.D. – Ryan Nissan in Minot is starting up their second annual Angel Tree to give back to those who are sometimes forgotten during the holiday season.

Through the Angel Tree, Ryan Nissan collects gifts, wrap them, and gives them to the Minot Commission on Aging to pass them out to the elderly during the week of Christmas.

The commission has seen an increase in need this year from the elderly population, making this year more important than ever to get those they serve in the spirit of the holidays.

“I think that people at Christmas time want to do things, want to know that their giving back, maybe they’re teaching their children or grandchildren to be more generous and this would be something that they can do that would just make people happy,” said Kathleen Gaddie,

Ryan Nissan Owner. Ryan Nissan said they hope to give at least two gifts to each person the commission serves, and with the help of a money donation from the VFW they think it can happen!

“We like to help anyway we can in the community and oftentimes many people thing Toys for Tots and the elderly get over looked so we thought it would be a good place where we could step up too,” said Trent Thomas, VFW Commander.

Members with the VFW will also help out with the gift wrapping and gift delivering process. For more information on how you can be a part of Angel Tree, click here.

