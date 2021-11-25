Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving meal in Bismarck

Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving meal(The Banquet)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re in need of a nice, hot meal this Thanksgiving, look no further than Trinity Lutheran Church.

The Banquet Bismarck and Ministry on the Margins are hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Just stop by Trinity Lutheran at 502 North 4th Street. Food served will be a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. Organizers say this meal is even more important in the community this year.

“A lot of families can’t afford the grocery prices right now. Everything is so expensive. A lot of the families bring their children. Our doors are open to everybody,” said Karla Eisenbeisz, executive director of The Banquet Bismarck.

There will be dine-in and carry out options for the meal.

