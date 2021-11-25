Dickinson State hosting annual community thanksgiving

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - If you or someone you know has no thanksgiving plans in Dickinson, there’s a plate for you. Dickinson State University is hosting a dinner free of charge for the community.

Inside Dickinson State University’s student center, people are prepping turkeys and potatoes for a thanksgiving feast. The annual Thanksgiving dinner is not for just students, but for anyone in the area who isn’t cooking or has nowhere to go.

“As long as supplies last, we usually feed about 1,000 to 1,300 people,” said Aaron Zummer, The Perch general manager.

Zummer says guests can expect all the thanksgiving fixings like stuffing, sweet potatoes and of course, pie. He says it’s amazing how the meal can turn strangers into friends.

“You might have five people who have never met sitting at a table enjoying a meal, and just, genuinely enjoying their experience again being together, enjoying in that togetherness it’s really pretty special,” said Zummer.

The food is funded by Marathon Oil, and they also help provide volunteers. The Perch staff host the event and prepare the meal.

They also take call lists weeks before to deliver meals to people who may be home bound. Zummer says their goal is to share thanksgiving with as many people as they can.

“We definitely want to make sure that we try to feed as many mouths as we can feed,” said Zummer.

The meal runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Perch team is preparing up to 1,300 portions of food for the feast. Zummer says his staff volunteer their time for the meal.

