WWE superstar attacked by fan during ‘Raw’ show

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(CNN) - Pro wrestlers are used to getting pummeled in the ring, but one superstar took a shot outside the ring from a spectator.

The whole thing was caught on camera. Seth Rollins was hit with the unscheduled smackdown as he was exiting the arena during a “WWE Raw” event Monday in Brooklyn.

Fans who shared video of the attack were left in disbelief, as security quickly broke up the scuffle.

The spectator was arrested and hit with multiple charges, including attempted assault.

A statement was released from the WWE, saying the company takes the safety of all its performers very seriously.

As for Rollins, police say he was left with a swollen lip but refused medical assistance.

