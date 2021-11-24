Advertisement

Williston flight numbers continue to improve, “pre-covid” numbers expected this weekend

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - The aviation industry continues to record improvement of their flight numbers heading into November, with officials expecting fairly regular numbers for Thanksgiving weekend.

Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas said October flight numbers are up about 10% compared to September. That growth is expected to continue this month as he said most flights are already booked throughout the weekend.

“It appears many of the flights are sold out so we do anticipate a lot of passengers utilizing XWA for their vacation travel,” said Dudas.

The airport schedules two flights to Minneapolis and Denver daily. Dudas reminded passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time to minimize any security delays.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Parshall Post Office re-opens with limited services
Slippery roads in the Magic City
Slick start to the day for Magic City commuters
Bismarck woman sets goal to walk 100 miles in November
Miss ND ready for 100th Anniversary of Miss America next month