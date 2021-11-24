Williston flight numbers continue to improve, “pre-covid” numbers expected this weekend

WILLISTON, N.D. - The aviation industry continues to record improvement of their flight numbers heading into November, with officials expecting fairly regular numbers for Thanksgiving weekend.

Williston Basin International Airport Director Anthony Dudas said October flight numbers are up about 10% compared to September. That growth is expected to continue this month as he said most flights are already booked throughout the weekend.

“It appears many of the flights are sold out so we do anticipate a lot of passengers utilizing XWA for their vacation travel,” said Dudas.

The airport schedules two flights to Minneapolis and Denver daily. Dudas reminded passengers to arrive at least 90 minutes before their departure time to minimize any security delays.

