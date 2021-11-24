VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs tours ND Veterans Cemetery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., is giving VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Michael Quinn a tour of North Dakota.

The tour brought the pair to Mandan to visit with managers of the state Veteran’s Cemetery to discuss the future of the cemetery.

According to the National Guard, more and more veterans are choosing to be cremated, and a new proposal could help the cemetery build a new area to house those remains.

Another topic of conversation was a new piece of legislation that could help relax VA restrictions on grant eligibility.

“We do inter National Guard and Reservists who at least serve their enlistment term but not all state and tribal cemeteries do. So this bill would basically offer them that option. The other state and tribal cemeteries to do the same as we do,” said Veteran Cemetery Director Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

Hoeven and Quinn visited the Fargo National Cemetery Tuesday.

