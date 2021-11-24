Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Hard work and passion pay off for Victor Garcia

Victor Garcia
Victor Garcia(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Wrestling is a sport that requires a lot of strength and endurance, but more importantly, it requires passion. This week’s United Community Bank’s Athlete of the Week is known to have a lot of heart for the sport.

Three-time state qualifier Victor Garcia knows that winning is not easy.

“This sport, you’re not just good at this sport, you have to put in the time and work into it, I want to be a state champ this year, so I dedicated my time to become one,” said Garcia, the 138 lbs. wrestler with Minot High.

Long-time coach Justin Racine has been alongside Garcia through many of the wins and losses.

“You cherish these moments because we’ve put in so much time together and so it’ s really important to us and it gives me goose bumps just talking about because I’ve seen him grow up from a little boy to a man that’s going for a state title, so it’s exciting,” said Racine, the seven-year head coach with the Minot High Wrestling Team.

Garcia is grateful for the experiences he’s learned on the mat.

“This sport is going to help you in your whole life. It just really mentally toughens you up so it’s really just a good sport to just try it and do it and it’s really fun,” said Garcia.

Adding that he is ready to give his last season his all.

State finals for wrestling are slated for Feb. 17-19 at the Fargodome.

