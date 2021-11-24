Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Jack Nelson

(kfyr)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a rough go for U-Mary basketball, but in the offseason, they took strides in combating that trend.

Jack Nelson is the new man at the helm, and he knows all too well about where he’s at.

”It’s been good. You know it’s very familiar like you said I’ve been around the area, been around the region. You know I played at St. Mary’s down in Winona, Minnesota. And then coaching in the league as an assistant at Minot State and an assistant at Sioux Falls. You know the uncomfortable part has been developing the culture and just getting the team and program rolling, and just getting everyone used to each other and on the same page,” said Nelson, U-Mary men’s basketball head coach.

Having played in high school and college, the route to being a coach seemed obvious to all but Jack.

Nelson said: “During my high school years, I didn’t really know I guess, but I was always considered a higher IQ player. Guys on my team were looking to me for further clarification on things coach was saying and stuff like that. You know, looking back on it now, that was obvious. Back then it wasn’t so obvious.”

So post-college, the career took off. In that journey he found his wife, and none of it would be possible without her.

“I’ve been really lucky to have found a wife who understands and enjoys the moves and looks at it as an adventure and not a burden,” said Nelson. “Honestly if I didn’t find her, then I wouldn’t have as many stops, and I don’t know if I would be where I am today. It’s been quite the journey, it’s seen us move a lot, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Now coaching a program that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016, he believes success isn’t just found on the court.

“For me, this is too hard of a profession, losses are too much agony if that’s the only reason you’re doing it. Part of the reason why I love coaching is the relationships with the guys. Guys stopping in the office, watching film together, spending time together on the bus. I’ve been doing this long enough now you start to have guys call and say, ‘coach we’re having a baby,’ or ‘I’m getting married,’ or ‘I got that promotion, thank for being a reference for me.’ Those are the things that makes coaching really rewarding and really fun,” said Nelson.

He and his guys just started conference play last night and play his former team Friday in Moorhead.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 11/23/2021
10PM Sportscast - 11/23/2021
Passion on the mat
Passion on the mat
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021
Victor Garcia
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Hard work and passion pay off for Victor Garcia