Slick start to the day for Magic City commuters

MINOT, N.D. – It was a chilly and slick Wednesday morning for commuters in the Magic City.

Overnight temperatures dropped below 10 degrees and with a mixture of freezing rain and snow the roads were ice rinks.

Minot Central Dispatch said 17 crashes were reported Wednesday since 6:00 a.m.

Most roadways remained open throughout the day.

Parts of 16th Street SW were blocked off in the morning.

