Advertisement

Slick start to the day for Magic City commuters

Slippery roads in the Magic City
Slippery roads in the Magic City(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – It was a chilly and slick Wednesday morning for commuters in the Magic City.

Overnight temperatures dropped below 10 degrees and with a mixture of freezing rain and snow the roads were ice rinks.

Minot Central Dispatch said 17 crashes were reported Wednesday since 6:00 a.m.

Most roadways remained open throughout the day.

Parts of 16th Street SW were blocked off in the morning.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Parshall Post Office re-opens with limited services
Bismarck woman sets goal to walk 100 miles in November
Williston flight numbers continue to improve, “pre-covid” numbers expected this weekend
Miss ND ready for 100th Anniversary of Miss America next month