Slick start to the day for Magic City commuters
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – It was a chilly and slick Wednesday morning for commuters in the Magic City.
Overnight temperatures dropped below 10 degrees and with a mixture of freezing rain and snow the roads were ice rinks.
Minot Central Dispatch said 17 crashes were reported Wednesday since 6:00 a.m.
Most roadways remained open throughout the day.
Parts of 16th Street SW were blocked off in the morning.
Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.