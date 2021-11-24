Advertisement

Parshall Post Office re-opens with limited services

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARSHALL, N.D. – The Post Office in Parshall is re-opening for mail pick up and drop off services.

Retail services at the Parshall office are not available yet.

The closest locations with retail services are in New Town and Plaza.

The post office had been closed since Aug. 30 due to plumbing issues.

