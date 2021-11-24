Advertisement

Norsk Hostfest planning for a return in 2022

By Brian Gray
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - After getting canceled for two consecutive years because of the pandemic, the Norsk Hostfest announced it will be returning in 2022.

The four-day event will be coming to Minot Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Organizers of the event say the numerous activities that normally take place at the Hostfest are scheduled to move forward in 2022, including dining, live entertainment, shopping and RV camping. A 5K and 10K race are also being developed.

“We are excited to announce the upcoming dates for the 2022 festival as people are starting to plan for the New Year. The dates align with previous years along with returning to a four-day festival which had been the case in the past,” Norsk Høstfest Board President Tim Mihalick said. “Our goal is to retain the previous visitors to the festival but also attract even more attendees nationwide.”

You can find out more at Hostfest.com.

