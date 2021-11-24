Miss ND ready for 100th Anniversary of Miss America next month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Miss North Dakota Reyna Bergstrom began her reign in June. Almost half a year later, she’s ready to compete on her biggest stage yet, the 100th anniversary of Miss America.

Since being crowned, Miss North Dakota 2021 Reyna Bergstrom has been having the time of her life, speaking at numerous events throughout the state, promoting the importance of having face-to-face communications.

“I’ve been sharing that message with kids, like how do we show up for people? How do people feel valued and connected? It’s when you listen to them, it’s when you look someone in the eyes. Physical touch is a powerful thing, especially coming out of this pandemic,” said Bergstrom.

While she said it’s a lot of fun, there’s a lot going on in the background to make sure Bergstrom is ready for the 100th anniversary of Miss America. From wardrobe to mock interviews, Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization President Debbie Richter said it’s a full-time job, and Bergstrom has been wonderful at balancing her life and staying focused.

“It’s fun for all of us to watch the growth and the confidence and the way she represents us,” said Richter.

Bergstrom was the runner-up in the last Miss North Dakota competition. Now she’s excited to make the trip to Connecticut for her chance to be named Miss America.

“I can’t even wrap my head around it because I reflect when I won Miss North Dakota in June and just how overwhelming that was. It was truly wonderful but I can’t even wrap my head around it. It would be the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Bergstrom.

Most importantly, regardless of how Bergstrom finishes at Miss America, Richter said Bergstrom and the other 50 contestants will all come home with additional scholarships for their future endeavors.

Bergstrom departs to the competition on Dec. 8.

Preliminary competitions are held on Dec. 12 and 13, with finals on Dec. 16.

