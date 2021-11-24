Continuance granted for Williston child abuse case

WILLISTON, N.D. - The trial for a woman accused of shaking a baby will move to next year.

Williams County District Judge Kristen Sjue issued a continuance for Torrie Vader during a pretrial conference Wednesday. Both the prosecution and the defense said they needed more time for discovery of medical records and to speak with medical experts.

Vader, a former daycare provider in Williston, was arrested in August after parents noticed their child was limp and pale with eyes that appeared abnormal, according to an affidavit.

Another pretrial conference and trial for Vader is scheduled for late February.

