Advertisement

Class-11A All-State Football

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints have a team high six players on the first-team All-State list in Class-11A. Brit Senftner is included on the list as the co-Senior Athlete of the Year in that division.

The NDHSCA selects the all-state athletes in football.

Class-11A

First team offense

QB -- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton; Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Daniel Boutain, Fargo North; RB -- Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Mason Lockwood, Fargo North; WR -- Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Caden Kappes, Wahpeton; Preston Kroeber, Jamestown; OL -- Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Alex Wegner, Fargo North; Thomas Allmer, Jamestown; Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South

First team defense

DL -- Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Jacob Johnson, Fargo North; Devin Beach, Jamestown; LB -- Luke Mavity, Dickinson; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Paine Parks, GF Red River; Colton Mewes, Jamestown; DB -- Troy Berg, Dickinson; Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton

Second team

Sam Stillings, Dickinson; Bennett Carlson, Dickinson; Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Sam Strandell, GF Central; Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake; Ben Heilman, Devils Lake; Kolby Jones, Fargo South; Peder Haugo, Fargo North; Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North; Garrin Sattler, GF Red River; Broden Muske, Valley City

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year -- Blake Schaefer, Wahpeton and Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kurt Groszhans
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Jail
Former ND jail worker charged for having sex with inmate
FILE - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says more than 17,500 pounds of meth and 389 pounds of...
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at border

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Jack Nelson
10PM Sportscast - 11/23/2021
10PM Sportscast - 11/23/2021
Passion on the mat
Passion on the mat
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021