Class-11A All-State Football

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The St. Mary’s Saints have a team high six players on the first-team All-State list in Class-11A. Brit Senftner is included on the list as the co-Senior Athlete of the Year in that division.

The NDHSCA selects the all-state athletes in football.

Class-11A

First team offense

QB -- Blake Schafer, Wahpeton; Nick Schumacher, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Daniel Boutain, Fargo North; RB -- Isaac Felchle, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Mason Lockwood, Fargo North; WR -- Nate Fedorchak, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Caden Kappes, Wahpeton; Preston Kroeber, Jamestown; OL -- Jack Weikum, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Alex Wegner, Fargo North; Thomas Allmer, Jamestown; Dayton Allery, Turtle Mountain; Tyler Christianson, Fargo South

First team defense

DL -- Nick Windsor, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Jacob Johnson, Fargo North; Devin Beach, Jamestown; LB -- Luke Mavity, Dickinson; Zack Thomasson, Fargo South; Paine Parks, GF Red River; Colton Mewes, Jamestown; DB -- Troy Berg, Dickinson; Adam Kallenbach, Jamestown; Gavin Gerhardt, Valley City; Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Beau Arenstein, Wahpeton

Second team

Sam Stillings, Dickinson; Bennett Carlson, Dickinson; Landon Gerving, Bismarck St. Mary’s; Jackson Walters, Jamestown; Ethan Gall, Jamestown; Jason Hogue, Watford City; Sam Strandell, GF Central; Drew Hofstad, Devils Lake; Ben Heilman, Devils Lake; Kolby Jones, Fargo South; Peder Haugo, Fargo North; Nathaniel Fritel, Fargo North; Garrin Sattler, GF Red River; Broden Muske, Valley City

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year -- Blake Schaefer, Wahpeton and Brit Senftner, Bismarck St. Mary’s

