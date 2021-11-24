Bismarck woman sets goal to walk 100 miles in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The pandemic has brought many changes; it’s changed how we work, how we shop and so much more.

For one Bismarck woman, it’s brought a positive change, something we call good news.

Betsy Zarr never thought she’d be a regular at the YMCA.

“No!” she exclaimed.

But these days, it’s not unusual to see her walking this track.

“It’s almost every day,” she said.

Zarr’s goal this month: to walk 100 miles. She achieved that goal just three weeks into the month. And then she kept walking.

Zarr’s fitness journey started during the first days of the pandemic.

“I just didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel good about myself. I just physically didn’t feel good mentally didn’t feel good,” Zarr recalled. “I just needed to get off the couch and move.”

She hasn’t stopped moving since. She’s logged thousands of miles and lost 35 pounds.

Virtual races and challenges have helped keep her motivated.. the idea of a new medal to add to her collection gets her off the couch and on the track.

“I have two 3Ks, two 100-mile medals and then one 500-mile medal,” she said.

She’s not done yet.

“I’d like to lose a total of 100 pounds,” she said.

A goal she’s on track to achieve, one step at a time.

Zarr says her Apple watch is also a good motivator; she is determined to close all her rings and meet all her goals every day.

