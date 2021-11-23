New Town School Board names Marc Bluestone, Sr. interim superintendent

NEW TOWN, N.D. – The New Town Public School Board chose Marc Bluestone, Sr. to serve as acting superintendent during a special meeting Tuesday morning.

This comes after the board placed Beth Zietz on administrative leave Monday pending an investigation.

Bluestone is an executive secretary of the superintendent and alternative school coordinator.

He will begin duties on Monday, Nov. 29.

The school board is planning to hold another special meeting at the beginning of next week as an update.

