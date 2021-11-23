Advertisement

New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. – The New Town Public School Board has placed Superintendent Beth Zietz on paid administrative leave.

During a special board meeting Monday afternoon, all members voted to place Zietz on paid leave pending an investigation from a outside entity.

This comes amid questions over Zietz’s actions, following an incident where a student reportedly brought a weapon to school last week.

During the meeting, a unsatisfactory superintendent evaluation was also stated as a potential reason for the investigation and placement of leave.

Zietz did mention she was involved with two other on-going investigations at the moment.

Zietz is being asked to turn in her school keys.

There will be a special meeting Tuesday evening.

Your News Leader will continue to follow this developing story.

