Advertisement

Marcella LeBeau, WWII nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102

FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in Washington. LeBeau, an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, has died at the age of 102. Family members said she "passed on to journey to the next world" late Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Eagle Butte, S.D., after experiencing problems with her digestive system and losing her appetite. (AP Photo/Kali Robinson, File)(Kali Robinson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Marcella Rose LeBeau has died at the age of 102.

She was an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Her daughter, Gerri Lebeau, says her mother demonstrated fortitude, as well as an ability to seek healing, as she overcame the abuses she faced at an Indian boarding school during her youth.

She went on to treat frontline soldiers as an Army nurse in Europe during the Allied invasion of Normandy.

After returning home, she became an outspoken advocate for health in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Handcuffs
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges
Michael Schlosser
Bismarck man accused of threatening bar staff with weapons

Latest News

Passion on the mat
Passion on the mat
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021
6 PM Sportscast 11/23/2021
Good News Calls
Good News Calls
A Crypto Milestone in Williston
A Crypto Milestone in Williston
Additional Officers
Additional Officers