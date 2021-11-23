Man to see three years in prison for involvement in Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge has sentenced a shooting suspect to three years in prison for a December 2020 incident.

Court documents report that 19-year-old Dayson Lawrence pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in July for shooting a gun at a vehicle that followed him from a residence.

Following a presentence investigation, judge Bruce Romanick gave Lawrence a five-year sentence with two years suspended. He also gave Lawrence credit for 346 days served.

Chaseon Stagl, 19, also pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in July for shooting a gun in a residence during the same incident. He was sentenced to the same amount of prison time but received credit for 284 days served.

Both men will also have to pay restitution.

