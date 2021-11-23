Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing offered after Thanksgiving in Minot

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – If you’re visiting the Minot area for Thanksgiving and need to get a COVID-19 test before you travel back home, you have a couple of chances to test for free.

The North Dakota Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 testing Nov. 26-27 from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

It’s at the old armory in the back of the Minot Municipal Auditorium.

You are asked to park in the north and enter through the far northeast door.

No appointments are required but you must pre-register online here.

Don’t forget to wear a mask.

