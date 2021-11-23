Debut day awaits Legacy boy’s hockey team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just four days separate the Legacy boy’s hockey team from taking the ice for the first time in school history.

Legacy is the newest member of the WDA west region and will begin its inaugural season on the road.

The Sabers have mostly a young squad that played bantams a year ago, but they do have a few seniors that played on either Bismarck or Century’s team last season.

On top of the number of new faces, Legacy has a first-year head coach in Mario Lamoureux.

You may remember that name because Lamoureux was the captain for the University of North Dakota back in 2012.

He says he knows it may take a while for his team to find their identity, but he expects to win right off the get go.

“I mean I wouldn’t coach a team if I didn’t think we’d be competitive. Obviously, every single year no matter what the roster is, the plan is to be competitive. We’ll definitely have some growing pains as we go along but we have intentions to be a strong competitive program this year. Nothing less will be acceptable while I’m the coach here,” said Lamoureux.

“Everyone’s kind of coming together, starting off fresh at the same place so everyone has to get along, play together. We’re a hard-working team, everyone’s been working hard every day, so it’s been exciting, and it will be exciting to see how far we’ve come,” added sophomore forward Marcus Butts.

Legacy will play their first four games on the road. The first being Friday against Fargo North.

