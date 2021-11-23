Advertisement

Debut day awaits Legacy boy’s hockey team

Legacy Sabers logo
Legacy Sabers logo(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just four days separate the Legacy boy’s hockey team from taking the ice for the first time in school history.

Legacy is the newest member of the WDA west region and will begin its inaugural season on the road.

The Sabers have mostly a young squad that played bantams a year ago, but they do have a few seniors that played on either Bismarck or Century’s team last season.

On top of the number of new faces, Legacy has a first-year head coach in Mario Lamoureux.

You may remember that name because Lamoureux was the captain for the University of North Dakota back in 2012.

He says he knows it may take a while for his team to find their identity, but he expects to win right off the get go.

“I mean I wouldn’t coach a team if I didn’t think we’d be competitive. Obviously, every single year no matter what the roster is, the plan is to be competitive. We’ll definitely have some growing pains as we go along but we have intentions to be a strong competitive program this year. Nothing less will be acceptable while I’m the coach here,” said Lamoureux.

“Everyone’s kind of coming together, starting off fresh at the same place so everyone has to get along, play together. We’re a hard-working team, everyone’s been working hard every day, so it’s been exciting, and it will be exciting to see how far we’ve come,” added sophomore forward Marcus Butts.

Legacy will play their first four games on the road. The first being Friday against Fargo North.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
FILE
One transported to hospital following crash in Minot
Michael Schlosser
Bismarck man accused of threatening bar staff with weapons

Latest News

Dickinson State Blue Hawks logo
20 DSU FB players named to NSAA All-Conference Teams
sports 11/22/21
6PM Sportscast 11/22/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/21/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/21/21
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard...
Joseph nets another game winning kick as Vikings top Packers 34-31