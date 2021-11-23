Advertisement

Crews respond to kitchen grease fire Monday in Minot

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Crews from all four fire stations in Minot responded to a kitchen grease fire at a duplex in the northwest part of town Monday evening, but were able to quickly contain the fire, according to the department.

Investigators said they responded to a call around 6 p.m. of a stovetop grease fire in the 400 block of 2nd Avenue NW. Firefighters found smoke billowing from the door and were able to extinguish the flames within minutes of arriving.

The department said two people were home at the time, and no residents or firefighters were hurt. Investigators said damaged was contained to the kitchen.

Minot Fire said that, when encountering a grease fire, do not use water. Instead, keep a fire extinguisher on hand, or cover the flame with a lid or smother it with baking soda. And remember it’s best to call 9-1-1 for any home fires.

