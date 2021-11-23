Advertisement

Bismarck Public Works responds to tumbleweed pick up requests

(Julie Larson)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Works says they have been responding to requests for help with large piles of tumbleweeds throughout the week.

Tuesday marks the final day of cleanup after high winds led to mountains of weeds around town.

Crews hauled 105 truckloads to the Bismarck Landfill after a request was made to homeowners to bring stray weeds into the streets for removal.

Chad Schiermeister with Public works says it was a large operation involving numerous vehicles and, at times, as many as 21 people working together.

“It’s not something we normally would do. It’s a rare thing that we did that but, I mean, what else are we going to do with them? The citizens needed help with it, so we went out and helped them,” said Schiermeister.

Schiermeister says the majority of cleanup took place in Northwest Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Town Public School superintendent placed on administrative leave
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Michael Schlosser
Bismarck man accused of threatening bar staff with weapons
Handcuffs
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges

Latest News

Wachter middle school assistant principal recognizes kids with ‘good news’ phone calls
New Town School Board names Marc Bluestone, Sr. interim superintendent
Williston resident Matt Smith makes a transaction at the Coin Cloud Cryptocurrency Kiosk at XWA.
Williston cryptocurrency kiosk first ever government-hosted machine
Handcuffs
ND man held in Ukraine over attempted assassination charges