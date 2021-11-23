Bismarck Public Works responds to tumbleweed pick up requests

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Works says they have been responding to requests for help with large piles of tumbleweeds throughout the week.

Tuesday marks the final day of cleanup after high winds led to mountains of weeds around town.

Crews hauled 105 truckloads to the Bismarck Landfill after a request was made to homeowners to bring stray weeds into the streets for removal.

Chad Schiermeister with Public works says it was a large operation involving numerous vehicles and, at times, as many as 21 people working together.

“It’s not something we normally would do. It’s a rare thing that we did that but, I mean, what else are we going to do with them? The citizens needed help with it, so we went out and helped them,” said Schiermeister.

Schiermeister says the majority of cleanup took place in Northwest Bismarck.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.