Big goals for Minot High Wrestling team

Minot High Wrestling
Minot High Wrestling(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot High wrestling team is in its third week of the season.

The varsity team this year is full of experienced wrestlers, with a good mix of underclassmen as well.

Seventh-year head coach Justin Racine said he is hopeful his team will place top four in the state this year.

Fresh off the tracks from their first tournament last week, Racine said the team knows what they need to do to be a top qualifier.

“This first tournament is kind of that’s a good spot to start and tells us where we are at, what we need to get done in the next couple of weeks before we get into our tougher schedule. So yeah, we got some things we want to work on,” said Racine.

The team will head to Sidney, Montana to compete in a two-day tournament Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, before returning home for a home dual on Dec. 9 against Bismarck Century.

