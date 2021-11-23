9B All-State football team announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 9B All-State football team was announced on Monday.

The following players and coaches earned honors:

First team offense

QB: Corban Potts, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Tucker Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; Jace Friesz, Grant County

OL: Demetrius Avila, Cavalier; Jayton Slater, St. John; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont

RB: Brady Lettenmaier, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Chris Jenner, Surrey

TE: Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

WR: Landon Carter, Cavalier; Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont; Jace Nelson, Ray-Powers Lake

First team defense

DL: Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Ayden Amundson, Surrey

LB: Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier; Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County; Trasen Pollman, Bottineau; Wyatt Caraballo, Divide County

DB: Seth Wolf, South Border

Second team

Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Evan Richman, Enderlin-Maple Valley; Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Brysen Cleem, Cavalier; Kelby Azure, Hatton-Northwood; Ethan Bergstrom, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg; Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne; Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds; Ross Thompson, Nelson County; Micale Costa, Bottineau; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Trenton Erbele, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont; James Schumacher, South Border; Connor Andress, Hettinger; Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent; Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent; Cale Ibach, Lewis & Clark; Patrick Simons, Lewis & Clark; Brandon Alvarez, Surrey; Lane Caraballo, Divide County; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake

Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year: Chris Jenner, Surrey

Coach of the Year: Andy DelaBarre, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion

