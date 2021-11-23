9B All-State football team announced
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 9B All-State football team was announced on Monday.
The following players and coaches earned honors:
First team offense
QB: Corban Potts, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Tucker Schneider, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; Jace Friesz, Grant County
OL: Demetrius Avila, Cavalier; Jayton Slater, St. John; AJ Heins, New Salem-Almont
RB: Brady Lettenmaier, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Chris Jenner, Surrey
TE: Colton Ness, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
WR: Landon Carter, Cavalier; Dylan Rud, New Salem-Almont; Jace Nelson, Ray-Powers Lake
First team defense
DL: Tate Jerdee, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood; Brock Wendel, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Ayden Amundson, Surrey
LB: Garrett Hebl, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Trevor Hinkle, Cavalier; Garrett Haakenson, Nelson County; Trasen Pollman, Bottineau; Wyatt Caraballo, Divide County
DB: Seth Wolf, South Border
Second team
Cruz Hernandez, Hankinson; Evan Richman, Enderlin-Maple Valley; Charlie Bowman, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion; Jacob Steele, Cavalier; Brysen Cleem, Cavalier; Kelby Azure, Hatton-Northwood; Ethan Bergstrom, Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg; Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne; Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds; Ross Thompson, Nelson County; Micale Costa, Bottineau; Jacob Shriver, Bottineau; Caden Belgarde, St. John; Trenton Erbele, Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter; Ty Wolding, New Salem-Almont; Weston Kuhn, New Salem-Almont; James Schumacher, South Border; Connor Andress, Hettinger; Zack Jalbert, Mott-Regent; Nathan Kaufman, Mott-Regent; Cale Ibach, Lewis & Clark; Patrick Simons, Lewis & Clark; Brandon Alvarez, Surrey; Lane Caraballo, Divide County; Easton Eriksmoen, Divide County; Tyson Enget, Ray-Powers Lake
Outstanding Senior Athlete of the Year: Chris Jenner, Surrey
Coach of the Year: Andy DelaBarre, LaMoure-Litchville-Marion
