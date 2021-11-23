Advertisement

20 DSU FB players named to NSAA All-Conference Teams

Dickinson State Blue Hawks logo
Dickinson State Blue Hawks logo(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DICKINSON, ND (KFYR) - The Dickinson State football team’s season ended on Saturday.

But today, the team was honored for their efforts.

A total of 20 players were named to the all-conference teams.

For a link of the full list, click here.

Plus, wide receiver Tyger Frye was named the Offensive MVP of the conference and Head Coach Pete Stanton was named Coach of the Year.

Assistant Coach Jason Thier would also take home Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

