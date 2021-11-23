20 DSU FB players named to NSAA All-Conference Teams

DICKINSON, ND (KFYR) - The Dickinson State football team’s season ended on Saturday.

But today, the team was honored for their efforts.

A total of 20 players were named to the all-conference teams.

Plus, wide receiver Tyger Frye was named the Offensive MVP of the conference and Head Coach Pete Stanton was named Coach of the Year.

Assistant Coach Jason Thier would also take home Assistant Coach of the Year honors.

