Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured after traffic accident Sunday night

WILLISTON, N.D. - A Williams County Sheriff’s deputy suffered minor injuries Sunday night after sideswiping a semi-truck.

The 35-year-old man was driving a patrol vehicle East on Highway 2 when the semi in front of him started to make a right turn. He swerved left to avoid striking the semi, but sideswiped the rear end of the tanker trailer.

The deputy was transported to CHI St. Alexius Williston for his injuries; the Semi driver was uninjured.

The crash is being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

