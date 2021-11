BUFFALO, N.Y. (KFYR) - It was a monster day for Jonathan Taylor on Sunday as he would score five touchdowns to lift the Colts over the Bills 41-15.

As for Carson Wentz, he would go 11 for 20 passing with 106 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts (6-5) will next host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 28th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.