New program to help restore state’s native grasslands

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced a new strategic plan to help preserve the state’s native prairie grasslands.

The new program, called the Meadowlark Initiative, joins landowners, conservation groups, scientists and communities. The program will promote steps that can be taken to help restore North Dakota’s prairie, which has become 70 percent lost over time, the Game and Fish reports.

The collective effort will focus on improving and increasing wildlife habitat and offering incentives to ranchers to promote regenerative grazing.

“When we talk about native prairie in the state, we need to acknowledge who the owners and managers of our native prairie are,” said Greg Link, Game and Fish Department conservation and communications division chief. “In most cases, we’re talking about ranchers and producers who run livestock on that prairie. We need those folks because they’re important in keeping that prairie healthy.”

You can learn more by going online to gf.nd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.