NDSU earns #2 overall seed in FCS Playoffs

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - NDSU will have Thanksgiving weekend off as the team earned the number two overall seed in the FCS playoffs on Sunday.

As a result, the Bison will next play on December 4th at home against either Southern Illinois or South Dakota.

The Bison just took down the Coyotes 52 to 24 on Saturday, but have yet to play Southern Illinois this year.

Kick-off will be at 2:30pm on the 4th.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.