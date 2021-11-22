Minot Fire responds to candle fire Monday morning in southwest Minot home

MINOT, N.D. – Minot fire investigators said an unattended candle caused a fire at a southwest Minot home Monday morning, but crews were able to contain it to one room, and no one was hurt.

Minot Fire told Your News Leader the call came in around 7:20 a.m. at the home in the 300 block of 16th Street SW.

Investigators said crews found smoke coming from the basement, and were able to isolate the fire and get it under control.

All residents in the home got out safely, and four pets reported missing were located, according to the department.

Minot Fire said damage was limited to items in the room. They advise residents to always monitor burning candles to avoid fires.

