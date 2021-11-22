Jury finds Mandan man guilty for March stabbing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has found a Mandan man guilty of stabbing another man in the arms and punching him in the head with a knife handle in March.

44-year-old Demoris Frederick and 63-year-old Rosemary Wickham were charged in April after police said Frederick assaulted a man following allegations the man attacked Wickham. Court documents also report additional reasons for the dispute including conflict over a flooring job.

Wickham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last Tuesday. She said she had told others she wanted the man to be hurt. She faces one and a half years of probation.

On Friday, a jury found Frederick guilty of aggravated assault, but he was acquitted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Judge Pam Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation to take place before Frederick is sentenced.

