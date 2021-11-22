Advertisement

Jury finds Mandan man guilty for March stabbing

44-year-old Demoris Frederick and 63-year-old Rosemary Wickham
44-year-old Demoris Frederick and 63-year-old Rosemary Wickham(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A jury has found a Mandan man guilty of stabbing another man in the arms and punching him in the head with a knife handle in March.

44-year-old Demoris Frederick and 63-year-old Rosemary Wickham were charged in April after police said Frederick assaulted a man following allegations the man attacked Wickham. Court documents also report additional reasons for the dispute including conflict over a flooring job.

Wickham pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault last Tuesday. She said she had told others she wanted the man to be hurt. She faces one and a half years of probation.

On Friday, a jury found Frederick guilty of aggravated assault, but he was acquitted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Judge Pam Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation to take place before Frederick is sentenced.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
FILE
One transported to hospital following crash in Minot
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

BBPH logo
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health uses grant to address healthcare inequity
Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel
Bismarck artists paint mural inside new Heavens Helpers Ministry Center
Williams County Deputy Injured
Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured after traffic accident Sunday night