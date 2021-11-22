Advertisement

Joseph nets another game winning kick as Vikings top Packers 34-31

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard...
Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph, center, celebrates with teammates after kicking a 29-yard field goal on the final play of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 34-31. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)(Bruce Kluckhohn | AP)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - It would once again come down to one kick on Sunday, but this time it went the Vikings way as they defeated the Green Bay Packers 34 to 31 at the buzzer.

Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota the win.

Kirk Cousins also had a stellar game as he threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Vikings (5-5) hit the road next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers.

