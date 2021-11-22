Joseph nets another game winning kick as Vikings top Packers 34-31

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KFYR) - It would once again come down to one kick on Sunday, but this time it went the Vikings way as they defeated the Green Bay Packers 34 to 31 at the buzzer.

Greg Joseph kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Minnesota the win.

Kirk Cousins also had a stellar game as he threw for 341 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The Vikings (5-5) hit the road next Sunday to face the San Francisco 49ers.

