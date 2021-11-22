Advertisement

Every headstone will get a wreath at ND Veteran’s Cemetery this year

Wreaths on headstones at ND Veteran's Cemetery
Wreaths on headstones at ND Veteran's Cemetery
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Volunteers with Wreaths Across America Bismarck said they’ve raised enough money to cover every headstone at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery in Mandan this holiday season.

Event Coordinator Kevin Iverson said that’s more than $100,000 for more than 7,700 wreaths this year.

Wreaths Across America is a nationwide celebration that honors veterans by placing a wreath at their headstones during the month of December, made possible by community donations and sponsorships. Iverson said the overwhelming support from the Bismarck-Mandan community allowed them to reach their goal early this year.

“This is very well supported in the Bismarck-Mandan area. People very much appreciate this. I was out at the cemetery on Christmas Day last year, actually out there, because there had been some wind, and I wanted to make sure all the wreaths were still standing. In about 45 minutes, I saw about 75 people visit in that period of time,” said Iverson.

This year’s ceremony and wreath-laying event will be on December 18th at 11 a.m. at the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery.

