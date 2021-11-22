City of Williston sets up community Christmas tree

WILLISTON, N.D. - Crews in Williston worked Monday morning on a yearly tradition — setting up the community Christmas tree.

This year, a Colorado Blue Spruce tree that is more than 70-feet tall was donated from Marilyn McGinley’s house. She estimates it weighs anywhere from 18 to 21 thousand pounds. The tree has been a part of her family since she moved to Williston 50 years ago.

“We moved here in 1971, and my boys could hurdle it at that point, so you know how long it’s been here,” said McGinley.

McGinley adds the size and the proximity to her house was the reason she decided to have it taken down.

“I thought of it for a couple of years. I’m pretty anxious, safety-wise, to have it gone, and to have a lawn again,” said McGinley.

The tree was placed in its holder located on the corner of 26th Street East and 2nd Avenue West. The city will hold a lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 30 at 6 p.m.

