A celebration of culture: ‘Honoring our Heritage’ powwow makes Bismarck debut

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, NATIVE Inc., United Tribes Technical College, and Sanford Health brought the first “Honoring our Heritage” Wacipi, or powwow, to Bismarck.

This weekend, dancers, drummers, and spectators flocked to Bismarck High School for the event.

“It is really important for non-natives to come and participate in this cultural event because it is a learning opportunity. It is a learning opportunity, but it is also entertainment. It is a great way to access and see the rich culture of the Northern Plains Indians,” said Lorraine Davis, founder and CEO of Native Community Development Inc.

They’re celebrating their heritage and bringing joy to the community.

“All those Native Peoples you see out there dancing their hearts out, it’s a spiritual thing. Regardless of what dance style you are dancing, you are really representing who you are. How you dance and represent yourself, you are honoring your own tribe and your own family,” added Davis.

Davis says the “Honoring our Heritage” Wacipi will become an annual event. NATIVE Inc. hopes to bring additional powwows to the area throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.