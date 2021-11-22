Busiest travel day of the year for Minot International Airport

MINOT, N.D. – Monday marks one of the busiest days of the year at airports across the country and the same goes for Minot International Airport.

From last Friday to the Sunday after Thanksgiving, TSA is expecting to screen more than 20 million travelers nationwide.

In Minot, Airport Director Jennifer Eckman is predicting that traveling numbers for Minot are close if not the same as pre-pandemic levels.

“As of October, our October numbers are very close, they weren’t quite as high as 2019 but they were very close to the same numbers,” said Eckman.

More people maybe traveling for the first time in a few years as well and with shortages of airline and airport workers it could be more stressful.

“Everyone is low staffed just like everywhere else in the country and like every other business and so things are going to take a little bit longer so we are just asking everyone to be very patient when you are in the airport or airplane,” said Eckman.

Eckman is predicting Dec. 26 will be another very busy travel day.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.