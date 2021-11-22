Bismarck man accused of threatening bar staff with weapons

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he threatened people with a knife.

Bismarck police say 55-year-old Michael Schlosser was kicked out of a Bismarck bar at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for “bad behavior” before he returned with a knife and a wooden club.

Schlosser was then arrested by police and is charged with terrorizing.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

