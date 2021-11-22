Advertisement

Bismarck man accused of threatening bar staff with weapons

Michael Schlosser
Michael Schlosser(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he threatened people with a knife.

Bismarck police say 55-year-old Michael Schlosser was kicked out of a Bismarck bar at 12:30 a.m. Saturday for “bad behavior” before he returned with a knife and a wooden club.

Schlosser was then arrested by police and is charged with terrorizing.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
FILE
One transported to hospital following crash in Minot
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California
Pipeline
Getting ready for millions of dollars in requests

Latest News

Bismarck artists paint mural inside new Heavens Helpers Ministry Center
Williams County Deputy Injured
Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy injured after traffic accident Sunday night
New program to help restore state’s native grasslands
10PM Sportscast - 11/21/21
10PM Sportscast - 11/21/21