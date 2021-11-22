Advertisement

Bismarck City Commission to vote on bingo ordinance

(WALB)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission is set to vote on changing some bingo regulations in town at Tuesday’s meeting.

Currently, there is a $5,000 prize limit on bingo awards within city limits at bars and restaurants. Dakota Skies Bingo had been the only establishment operating under an exception to the ordinance. The changes to the ordinance will remove the prize limit for all bingo games, so that charitable gaming organizations can operate with fewer restrictions. It also falls in line with the regulations of other parts of the state.

“There’s an establishment on the north side of 83, that they could have whatever jackpot limit they want. But, you come a half mile back into the city, travel that half mile, and you can’t. Logistically, it just makes more sense that everything is on the same playing field, so to speak,” said Commissioner Greg Zenker.

The ordinance would take effect after final passage, if the commissioners vote in favor of the change.

