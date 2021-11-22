Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health uses grant to address healthcare inequity

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is launching a public education campaign to assist with community outreach.

The Health Equity Immunization Grant is federal funding of more than $1.2 million over two years.

The public education campaign budget within the grant is $125,000. The Bismarck City Commission recently approved BBPH’s request to use Epicosity, a Sioux Falls-based marketing agency, for the project. The campaign aims to research areas of inequity in health services in Burleigh County, and identify strategies to reach underserved populations when it comes to all types of vaccinations, not just the COVID-19 shot.

“We’re going to be working on targeting uninsured, underinsured, those that experience barriers to accessing health care which could include language barriers,” said Renae Moch, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health director.

The rest of the grant funding will be used for staffing costs and outreach events involved in addressing health care inequities. The funding for the project continues through June 2023.

