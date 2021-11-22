Bismarck artists paint mural inside new Heavens Helpers Ministry Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heavens Helpers Soup Café continues to expand and offer more services for people in the community.

The latest addition is a new Ministry Center.

The good news is on the walls where you’ll see a one-of-a-kind work of art.

Alicia Broxmeyer and Shannon Wirrenga still can’t believe they created this: a mural inspired by one Bible verse.

“There’s a verse in Matthew about the narrow gate and the wide gate,” explained Wirrenga.

It soon grew to three walls full of verses.

“When you see it, you feel like looking up and getting out the Bible and looking up the scripture references to see what the deep meaning is,” said Broxmeyer.

It took about four months from start to finish. They photographed their progress, from the blank walls, to the sketches and the trips up the lift to paint the top of the mural.

“I remember I was so scared on that lift!” admitted Broxmeyer.

It is unlike anything they imagined they’d ever create.

“It’s about the whole faith process,” said Wirrenga.

Heavens Helpers Soup Café executive director Mark Meier hopes this art might help people choose the right path.

“They could be on that wide road that leads to destruction, and realize that you know what, I can change some things so maybe I can stop doing what has always gotten me in trouble and follow that narrow road,” he explained.

“I’m hoping that people will be encouraged in their faith and draw them to the Lord and just lift them up in some way,” added Wirrenga.

And that the writing on these walls might help those who need it the most.

You can learn more about the Heavens Helpers Soup Café Ministry Center at soupcafe.org.

