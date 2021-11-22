Bad Pennies make Thanksgiving possible for those in need

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thanksgiving brings people together to enjoy a special meal with their loved ones. But for some people, putting food on the table is a challenge.

A Dickinson group is changing that this holiday.

“If it wasn’t for you guys, we wouldn’t have this,” said Cindy Harrington, Dickinson. “You guys mean so much to me, the love, the joy that you guys always bring, it really touches me.”

Cindy Harrington received a turkey and box full of goods to put together a Thanksgiving feast.

The meal wouldn’t be possible without the Bad Pennies’ help.

The Bad Pennies is a local organization made up of members who enjoy riding their motorcycles and giving back to the community.

“We’ve got boxes of food, not only food, but some essentials you know toilet paper, paper towels,” said Dan Hauptmann, Bad Pennies secretary.

Boxes include corn, yams, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and more. The group is able to purchase the items through private donations and selling their merchandise.

Dan Hauptmann says they started to distribute the meals in 2019, and every year they help more in need.

“People cry in our arms, you know, because they’re so thankful for the food, and its been a very positive response. And like I said, the community has rallied around us and helped,” said Hauptmann.

For the Bad Pennies it’s not just about giving back, it’s about making others feel a part of their family.

United Way helps the Bad Pennies connect to the area families.

They’re also putting carts out at local grocery stores so they can help put food in the local food pantries.

