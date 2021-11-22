Advertisement

Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6, according to family members.(GoFundMe)
By Marchaund Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old.

WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday in a post written by his mother, China.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!” she stated, with a caption that followed, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!”

His cause of death has not been confirmed yet. He was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in 2015, a year after he was born, a rare disease that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition.

A GoFundMe page was started by his mother. She explains on the page that he had been in and out of the hospital for the majority of his life.

Antwain became an internet sensation with funny Instagram and YouTube posts that showcased his big personality. He will always be remembered for his four-second clip in the backseat asking what was on the menu.

Listen up! Hearing aids will soon be available over the counter
