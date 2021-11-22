Advertisement

$272,000 of drugs seized by Narcotics Task Force in bust at Williston Hotel

Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37
By Erika Craven
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement conducted a search for drugs at a Williston hotel.

Acting on a tip Friday, law enforcement say they found over six pounds of methamphetamine and over $7,000 in cash in a hotel room. They say the drugs have a street value of $272,000.

Vittoria Patton, 43, and German Ortega Gaytan, 37, have been charged with possession with intent to deliver.

