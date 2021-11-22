18 and up: FDA approves booster shots for all adults

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Food and Drug Administration has expanded booster shot availability to all adults.

The FDA announced on Friday people who are eighteen and older who received their second Moderna or Pfizer dose at least six months ago are eligible for a booster dose.

People who received their first Johnson and Johnson dose two months or more ago are also eligible for a booster dose. Experts say boosters are necessary because vaccine efficacy wanes as time goes on.

“The FDA just wanted to collect a little bit more information before they said ‘everybody.’ And they did. They collected more information, and they saw that the effectiveness of the vaccine started out very high, in the 90th percentile, and that’s been dropping off to be somewhere in the 70s,” said Brian Ament, pharmacy director for Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

The recommendation was previously only for older and immunocompromised adults who could receive the extra dose.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert committee voted unanimously to support the FDA’s decision.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president, says it’s unclear if there will be a need for further booster doses.

