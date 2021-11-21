Advertisement

SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2021
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses.

Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place. It’s unclear how many people are injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang, and just deafening cries and screams from people who are who are struck by the vehicle,” Tenorio said. “And then, and then we saw people running away or stopping crying, and there, there are people on the ground who looked like they’d been hit by the vehicle.”

