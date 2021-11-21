Advertisement

One transported to hospital following crash in Minot

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Minot.

Minot Police said a motorist was headed southbound on 16th Street SW shortly before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, when they suffered a medical emergency.

Police said they collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Burdick Expressway West.

The southbound driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Beulah woman charged federally for sex crimes against minor
43-year-old accused of receiving fentanyl, other drugs through mail to distribute in Bis-Man
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Turtle Mountain tribal chairman moved out of ICU

Latest News

ND National Guard snow emergency simulation
From hot to cold, ND National Guard prepares response to extreme weather conditions
Glasser Update
Judge orders preservation of evidence in Glasser Images case
Heroes Rise Coffee Company
Bemidji-based coffeemaker hoping to expand services in North Dakota
Festival of Trees
Festival of Trees