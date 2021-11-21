One transported to hospital following crash in Minot
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Minot.
Minot Police said a motorist was headed southbound on 16th Street SW shortly before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, when they suffered a medical emergency.
Police said they collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Burdick Expressway West.
The southbound driver was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
