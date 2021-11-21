NDSU handles South Dakota 52-24 in regular season finale

FARGO, ND (KFYR) - The NDSU football team closed out their regular season on Saturday with another win as they took down South Dakota 52 to 24.

The Bison ground game was strong as they had a total of 334 yards rushing on the day.

With the win, NDSU clinched the Missouri Valley Conference title outright.

NDSU (10-1) will find out their postseason opponent on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.