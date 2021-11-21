Matthew 25 Project gives back to those in need

MINOT, N.D.- What started off a small act of kindness grew to a non-profit outreach program to help those in need.

Matthew 25 Project connects with those in need throughout the Minot community and delivers them clothing and household goods.

Throughout the pandemic, founder Melissa Maasjo saw many people in need of a little extra help and wanted to do what she says is her calling.

“I am overwhelmed by the need in the community and I have meet and made so many good relationships with people that our project has served, so I feel like I am getting a lot more out of it then the people who are getting boxes of clothing from us,” said Massjo.

Maasjo plans to move into a store location in the future so that people can come by and shop around.

If you are in need or would like to volunteer or donate, reach out the their Facebook page.

