Linton-HMB volleyball repeats as Class B state champions

Linton-HMB Lions volleyball
Linton-HMB Lions volleyball(KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Linton-HMB volleyball team won their 2nd consecutive Class B state title on Saturday as they defeated Northern Cass in three sets.

The Lions didn’t even drop one set at the state tournament.

Head Coach Jaime Richter was named Coach of the Year following the game. And her daughter, Jaycee Richter was named Player of the Year.

