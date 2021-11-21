Linton-HMB volleyball repeats as Class B state champions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Linton-HMB volleyball team won their 2nd consecutive Class B state title on Saturday as they defeated Northern Cass in three sets.

The Lions didn’t even drop one set at the state tournament.

Head Coach Jaime Richter was named Coach of the Year following the game. And her daughter, Jaycee Richter was named Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.